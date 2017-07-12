How To Get A Dozen Krispy Kreme Doughnuts For 80 Cents

Yep. You read that right. Krispy Kreme is giving those with a sweet tooth a pretty awesome deal. When you buy one dozen doughnuts at regular price, you get a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just 80 cents!
This promotion is in celebration of 80 years in business and you can celebrate Friday July 14!
The closest Krispy Kreme locations are:
Middleburg Heights
6907 Pearl Road
Middleburg Heights, OH 44130
Phone: (440) 845-1111
Akron
354 S. Maple Street
Akron, OH 44302
Phone: (330) 376-5014
Erie
7501 Peach Street
Erie, PA 16509
Phone: (814) 864-8600