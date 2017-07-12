How To Get A Dozen Krispy Kreme Doughnuts For 80 Cents

Yep. You read that right. Krispy Kreme is giving those with a sweet tooth a pretty awesome deal. When you buy one dozen doughnuts at regular price, you get a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just 80 cents!

This promotion is in celebration of 80 years in business and you can celebrate Friday July 14!

The closest Krispy Kreme locations are:

Middleburg Heights

6907 Pearl Road

Middleburg Heights, OH 44130

Phone: (440) 845-1111

Akron

354 S. Maple Street

Akron, OH 44302

Phone: (330) 376-5014

Erie

7501 Peach Street

Erie, PA 16509

Phone: (814) 864-8600