How To Get A Dozen Krispy Kreme Doughnuts For 80 Cents

July 12, 2017 6:20 AM
Filed Under: donuts, doughnuts, krispy kreme

Yep. You read that right. Krispy Kreme is giving those with a sweet tooth a pretty awesome deal. When you buy one dozen doughnuts at regular price, you get a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just 80 cents!

This promotion is in celebration of  80 years in business and you can celebrate Friday July 14!

The closest Krispy Kreme locations are:

Middleburg Heights
6907 Pearl Road
Middleburg Heights, OH 44130
Phone: (440) 845-1111

Akron
354 S. Maple Street
Akron, OH 44302
Phone: (330) 376-5014

Erie
7501 Peach Street
Erie, PA 16509
Phone: (814) 864-8600

 

More from The Jeremiah & Jeff Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

All Access Summer
July 13, 2017
August 16, 2017

Listen Live