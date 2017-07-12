Finally Chipotle May Be Adding This To Their Menu!

On Monday, Chipotle debuted a new menu item the chain had said it would never serve.

Despite years of customers begging the burrito chain to add queso to the menu, Chipotle denied their demands for the goopy Tex-Mex dip.

If you can’t beat them, join them. Chipotle is now joining the masses and finally testing Queso in the company’s first public test kitchen in New York City. The test kitchen opened Monday.

Queso has been the most requested dish to add to Chipotle menu.

“All of our competitors sell queso, and we know some customers don’t come to Chipotle because we don’t offer it,” says CEO Steve Ells in an internal memo “But because we refuse to use industrial additives, added colors, flavors or preservatives in our food, it’s very difficult to make queso that meets our standards, until now.”

The test kitchen, which also serves other test items is trying out new salads and margaritas.