These Kids Sound Exactly Like Beyoncé

July 11, 2017 10:00 AM By Aly Tanner
There’s no doubt a lot of people have tried channeling Beyoncé, but a trio of kids have succeeded in a way not many people have.

Stars like Laverne Cox and Snoop Dogg both took to social media in amazement over the three kids who each performed parts of Bey’s track “Listen” from the movie “Dreamgirls.”

Wow🌹🔥🔥🔥🔥💖🔥🙏🏾

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on

According to reports, the kids were all participants on the Filipino talent show “Tawag ng Tanghalan Kids,” and shared their Bey impersonation on a different show called “Gandang Gabi Vice.”

WATCH:

