All The Information You Need To Know For Saturday’s Luke Bryan Show In Cleveland

This Saturday, July 15th, Luke Bryan is coming to Progressive Field! Luke has played sold-out shows to Blossom and FirstEnergy Stadium, so he’s sure to put on a great show for his Huntin’, Fishin’, and Lovin’ Every Day Tour.

Brett Eldredge and American Idol alum Lauren Alaina are the opening acts. Cleveland is also Luke’s first stop of the summer at a ballpark as big as Progressive Field where the Indians play – so you know it’s going to be one big party!

Here’s some of the MUST-KNOW facts for Saturday.

When: 8:00 pm, Saturday, July 15th

Doors open at 4:30 pm!

Where: Progressive Field, 2401 Ontario St, Cleveland

Tickets: $39.75 – $99.75, available at indians.com/lukebryan

More ticket FAQs here.

Setlist: Luke Bryan will definitely play his hits, but he’s also been known to cover a variety of songs from across genres! Here’s a look at some of his recent shows in June from his current tour.

Hershey, PA:



Alpharetta, GA: