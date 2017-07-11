All The Information You Need To Know For Saturday’s Luke Bryan Show In Cleveland

This Saturday, July 15th, Luke Bryan is coming to Progressive Field! Luke has played sold-out shows to Blossom and FirstEnergy Stadium, so he’s sure to put on a great show for his Huntin’, Fishin’, and Lovin’ Every Day Tour.
Brett Eldredge and American Idol alum Lauren Alaina are the opening acts. Cleveland is also Luke’s first stop of the summer at a ballpark as big as Progressive Field where the Indians play – so you know it’s going to be one big party!
Here’s some of the MUST-KNOW facts for Saturday.
When: 8:00 pm, Saturday, July 15th
Doors open at 4:30 pm!
Where: Progressive Field, 2401 Ontario St, Cleveland
Tickets: $39.75 – $99.75, available at indians.com/lukebryan
More ticket FAQs here.
Setlist: Luke Bryan will definitely play his hits, but he’s also been known to cover a variety of songs from across genres! Here’s a look at some of his recent shows in June from his current tour.
Alpharetta, GA:
We really hope he brings his Sweet Caroline cover to Progressive Field on Saturday!
What you can bring in: Because the game is at a Major League Baseball park, standard Cleveland Indians rules apply.
Permitted items – banners, bottled water, cameras without detachable lenses, cell phones, service animals, small single serving juice boxes and food items, small bags (e.g. purses) and soft-sided coolers, strollers, umbrellas.
Restricted items – action sports equipment, alcoholic beverages and illegal drugs, bags exceeding the maximum size of 16x16x8 inches, cans, glass, squeeze bottles, and thermos bottles, chewing tobacco, electronic cigarettes, “e-cigarettes,” vapor cigarettes, or any device that mimics smoking, firearms/weapons, pets, poles and/or sticks, large bags and hard sided coolers, laser pointers and similar items.
Click here for more information.
Directions and Parking:
Address:
2401 Ontario St
Cleveland, OH 44115
Turn-By-Turn Directions:
Click Here for Google Maps
Traffic Info:
Click Here for up to date traffic information from ODOT
Progressive Field is easily accessible from I-90, I-77, and I-71. Check out this helpful page from their website for more information on directions.
We expect some parking rates to be a bit more expensive than usual for the big event on Saturday, but here’s a helpful picture of some garages around the area (prices may vary).
Pre-parties: There will be plenty of bars and restaurants in the Gateway District of downtown having drink specials all day leading up to the show.
The Wild Eagle Saloon on Huron Rd. will have a pre-show party that includes ticket giveaway every hour leading up to the show. The party starts at 2 pm!
Check out Facebook events for more similar events on that day in the area.