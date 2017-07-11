8 Times Jack Black was the Sing-Along King of Instagram

By Joe Cingrana
Actor Jack Black is known for being a super music fan, as evidenced in the multiple ‘music nerd’ roles he’s played on the big screen. But if you keep up with him on Instagram (we definitely recommend a follow) then you’ll be treated to some of his uber-fandom from the comfort of his home office.
From The Beatles to The Doors and so many more — watch as Jack Black sings along to some of his favorite tunes — making every single one of his famous pained rock and roll faces that you’ve come to love.
Here are eight of our favorite sing-along moments.
Talking Heads “Psycho Killer”
Tom Petty “Last Dance with Mary Jane”
The Doors “Love Me Two Times”
David Bowie “Hang On To Yourself”
Billy Joel “Scenes From An Italian Restaurant”
The Beatles “Dig a Pony”
The Isley Brothers “Fight the Power”
The Rolling Stones “Honky Tonk Woman”
