It’s Free Slurpee Day At 7-Eleven

Today marks 7-Eleven’s 90th birthday, and they are ready to celebrate!

You can get a free small Slurpee at 7-Eleven today only from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

And to continue the birthday celebration, 7-Eleven kicks off Slurpee Week from July 12-18. Anyone who buys 7 Slurpees through their app will receive 11 free Slurpees!

7-Eleven is also introducing a new, limited-edition Cotton Candy Slurpee! Slurpees come in a variety of other flavors including the most popular flavors, Lemonade, Pepsi and Wild Cherry.