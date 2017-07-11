Wife Surprises Husband With Amazing News

There’s nothing like opening a brand new pack of baseball cards for collectors and baseball fans. But for one Tennessee man, one baseball card changed his life.

Heather Winfree surprised her husband Steve Winfree with news that she is a match to donate her kidney to him.

After contacting Topps Baseball Cards, Heather had a custom pack made with players like Mike Trout, Clint Frazier and one with him on it with the message on the back.

Check out the video below. Fair warning….you may want to grab some tissues.

Last night, Winfree took to twitter to thank everyone for the support.