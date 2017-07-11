Cedar Point Is Offering BOGO Admission Right Now

Amazon Prime Day is happening right now, and Cedar Point wanted in on the Christmas-in-July sale action!

According to Fox 8 —

The park has announced that starting at 5 p.m. on Monday, July 10 through 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12, visitors can buy one ticket at regular price ($67) and get a second totally and completely free.

The tickets are available online only (click here to go to the page) for anyone age 3 and over.

There’s one small catch, though. The tickets bough during this sale can only be used when the park is open between July 15th – July30th, so, keep that in mind when purchasing!