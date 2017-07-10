This Poll Shows Who The Best And Worst Tippers Are

From an article on Fox 8’s website —

When it comes to being a good tipper, baby boomers, those who live in the Northeast, and Republicans are tops.

Those are the findings of a new CreditCards.com survey on tipping at sit-down restaurants.

Men and those with credit or debit cards are also more likely to tip at least 20%. Women, southerners, and Democrats are likely to tip less, the poll found.

While men tip more in restaurants, the poll did find that women are better tippers in other situations.

Women are significantly more likely than men to tip:

-Hair stylists or barbers: 79% of women tip them always or most of the time, compared to 74% of men.

-Baristas: 46% of women tip them always or most of the time, compared with 41% of men.

-Hotel housekeepers: 47% of women tip them always or most of the time, compared to just 33% of men.

Nearly 20% said they don’t leave any tip when dining out.

Are you surprised by these stats?!