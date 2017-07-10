The Revivalists To Appear On Jimmy Kimmel Live On July 19th

The Revivalists are set to perform their massive hit single “Wish I Knew You” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, July 19th. Be sure to tune in to ABC at 11:35/10:35c!

After claiming the #1 spot at Adult Alternative Radio last Fall, the chart-topping single went on to reach #1 at Alternative Radio this past spring, and even set a new record for most single-week spins ever at the format. “Wish I Knew You” continues its unstoppable climb breaking now at Hot AC.

PICTURES: The Revivalists Perform at LaureLive 2017

First released in July 2015, the enduring tune has had a remarkable trajectory and a staying power rarely seen in music today. Featuring wistful lyrics, front man David Shaw‘s unmistakable soulful rasp, an indelible melody and a mix of bluesy rock and Southern R&B swagger not usually heard at the Alternative format, “Wish I Knew You” has earned the New Orleans seven-piece multiple national TV appearances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, TODAY and Conan.

The Revivalists are currently in the midst of a whirlwind summer of festival appearances and their Fire Into Light headlining tour, including a very special performance at New York City’s Central Park SummerStage on August 10th. Full routing below. For ticket info, please visit http://www.therevivalists.com.

PHOTOS: David Shaw and The Revivalists in the Q104 Lounge at LaureLive 2017

Selling out back-to-back headlining tours, The Revivalists are recognized as a stellar live band featuring pedal steel guitar, sax and trumpet, and are praised for their eclectic Southern mix of jazz-funk grooves, blues rock grit, warm melodies and masterful musicianship.

The Revivalists are: David Shaw [lead vocals/guitar], Zack Feinberg [guitar], Andrew Campanelli [drums], George Gekas [bass], Ed Williams [pedal steel guitar], Rob Ingraham [saxophone], Michael Girardot [keyboard & trumpet]

Follow The Revivalists:

www.therevivalists.com

Facebook/Twitter/Instagram: @TheRevivalists

Watch The Revivalists lead singer David Shaw play a game with Q104 at LaureLive 2017 in Cleveland below!

“One of the best and catchiest radio singles of the year…a sublime pop gem…if there is any justice, it should be a Grammy contender in 2018…” – Forbes

“Breakout rockers…” – Entertainment Weekly

“Nostalgic soft rock ‘n’ roll.” – Buzzfeed

“The dynamic New Orleans rockers are among the summer’s hardest-working bands…” – USA Today

“The sweet, wistful “Wish I Knew You” encapsulates the band’s varied strengths with brittle stabs of funk guitar, dub-influenced keys and colorful splashes of brass” – Rolling Stone