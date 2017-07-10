Jeff Sings God Bless America

Jeff had the honor of singing God Bless America at the Indians vs. Tigers game on Sunday night. The Tribe hosted Sunday Night Baseball and ESPN broadcast the game.

The best part was Jeff was able to sing in front of his Dad, ESPN Baseball Analyst Tim Kurkjian who was in attendance for the game.

For a dad, it doesn't get any better than this. @jpkurkjian pic.twitter.com/iKYKTX9phO — Tim Kurkjian (@Kurkjian_ESPN) July 10, 2017

If you missed Jeff singing, here is a little clip from his fans at the game including Cleveland Great, Bernie Kosar.

