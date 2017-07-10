Jeff had the honor of singing God Bless America at the Indians vs. Tigers game on Sunday night. The Tribe hosted Sunday Night Baseball and ESPN broadcast the game.
The best part was Jeff was able to sing in front of his Dad, ESPN Baseball Analyst Tim Kurkjian who was in attendance for the game.
If you missed Jeff singing, here is a little clip from his fans at the game including Cleveland Great, Bernie Kosar.
Check out the photo gallery here!
Jeff Sings 'God Bless America' At The Indians Game - July 9, 2017(photo credit Skippy The PD / CBS Radio Cleveland/courtesy Tim Kurjian ESPN)
