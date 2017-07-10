Jay-Z Brings 4:44 Tour To Cleveland This November

Jay-Z’s 4:44 Tour

WHERE: QUICKEN LOANS ARENA

WHEN: SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 19

TICKETS: ON SALE FRIDAY, JULY 14 AT 10 AM

WHO: JAY-Z

WHAT: 4:44 TOUR

WHEN: October 27 – December 21, 2017

HOW: Continuing its commitment to bring fans closer to their favorite artists, TIDAL members will have access to a special presale beginning on Monday, July 10th at 12:00pm ET. Members can find details for purchasing tickets at TIDAL.com.

Citi® is the official presale credit card for the 4:44 TOUR. As such, Citi® cardmembers will have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets beginning Monday, July 10th at 12:00pm ET until Thursday, July 13th at 10:00pm ET through Citi’s Private Pass® program. For complete presale details visit citiprivatepass.com.

Tickets for the 4:44 TOUR go on sale to the general public starting Friday, July 14th at 10am local time at livenation.com. VIP Packages are available at VIPNation.com.

