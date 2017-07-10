Amazon Prime Day Is Here!

Amazon’s annual day of deals kicks off at 9 p.m. ET on Monday.

It’s the third edition of Prime Day, and this year the company has promised it will be bigger than ever, with discounts on thousands of items for Prime members all over the globe.

So…here’s what you need to know.

You have 30 hours to shop! Prime Day kicks off at 9 p.m. ET on July 10 and runs until 3 a.m. ET on July 12. Amazon says new deals will be offered every five minutes.

Amazon says customers who are not Prime members can sign up on or before July 11 to take advantage of this year’s deals. Prime costs about $100 per year.

Amazon handed out some advice for shoppers. Use the Amazon app, where deals will be posted 24 hours ahead of time. You can even set an alert for when the offer begins.

Some deals that are already available include $50 off on a Bose Soundlink Bluetooth speaker, and $20 off a Philips light strip that works with Alexa.

Amazon is also offering $10 off the first and second order for any first-time Prime Now customers with the code “10PRIMEDAY.”