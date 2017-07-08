Top 20 Cleveland Countdown July 8, 2017

1. Believer-Imagine Dragons

2. Something Just Like This-Chainsmokers and Coldplay

3. Stay-Zedd f/Alessia Cara

4. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back-Shawn Mendes

5. Castle on the Hill-Ed Sheeran

6. I’m The One-DJ Khaled f/Justin Bieber

7. Issues-Julia Michaels

8. Despacito-Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee f/ Justin Bieber

9. Slow Hands-Niall Horan

10. Body Like A Back Road-Sam Hunt

11. Attention-Charlie Puth

12. Wish I Knew You-The Revivalists

13. It Ain’t Me-KYGO f/Selena Gomez

14. Sign of the Times-Harry Styles

15. Take It All Back-Judah & The Lion

16. Malibu-Miley Cyrus

17. Say You Won’t Let Go-James Arthur

18. The Cure-Lady Gaga

19. Now or Never-Halsey

20. Drink Up-Train

Winners are determined by a combination of online polling, listener requests and station input.