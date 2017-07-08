Top 20 Cleveland Countdown July 8, 2017

1. Believer-Imagine Dragons
2. Something Just Like This-Chainsmokers and Coldplay
3. Stay-Zedd f/Alessia Cara
4. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back-Shawn Mendes
5. Castle on the Hill-Ed Sheeran
6. I’m The One-DJ Khaled f/Justin Bieber
7. Issues-Julia Michaels
8. Despacito-Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee f/ Justin Bieber
9. Slow Hands-Niall Horan
10. Body Like A Back Road-Sam Hunt
11. Attention-Charlie Puth
12. Wish I Knew You-The Revivalists
13. It Ain’t Me-KYGO f/Selena Gomez
14. Sign of the Times-Harry Styles
15. Take It All Back-Judah & The Lion
16. Malibu-Miley Cyrus
17. Say You Won’t Let Go-James Arthur
18. The Cure-Lady Gaga
19. Now or Never-Halsey
20. Drink Up-Train
Vote Now For Next Week’s Top 20
Winners are determined by a combination of online polling, listener requests and station input.