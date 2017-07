If you’re not using summer’s most refreshing treat (watermelon) to nibble it in to a dress, you’re watermelon-ing all wrong.

The latest trend to hit the internet involves having a friend carefully line up a chewed-on watermelon slice so that it frames your body perfectly.

Behold, the #WatermelonDress:

You can tailor it however you’d like!

This trend looks good on pretty much everyone.

Try it next time you’re munching a watermelon!