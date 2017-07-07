Pringles’ New Flavor Just Changed The Snack Game

Strap yourselves in for a ride back in time to your dirty college dorm room – Pringles just dropped a new chip flavor that reminds us all of a favorite snack.

That’s right – Top Ramen Chicken flavor, according to some, tastes just like a Ramen flavor packet dumped into a can of Pringles, and that sounds awesome.

Pringles Released a New Flavor You Didn’t Know You Needed https://t.co/JFYATUHhhu pic.twitter.com/IEmLSCSoFL — Eat This, Not That! (@EatThisNotThat) July 7, 2017

That tweet says it best. Before reading this blog, you had no idea you needed these Pringles.

Now, go out and get them – they’re only available for a limited time and are sold exclusively at Dollar General for about a buck fifty.