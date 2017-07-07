Here’s What’s Going On This Weekend In CLE

There really is nothing like a Cleveland summer. The warm beaches, sunshine, good food, and good music. If you don’t have plans yet for the weekend, that needs to change. Here are some highlights for fun things going on.

Friday – Sunday:

If you’ve never stopped by, Fairport Harbor will be the place to be. You can check out their “Tall Ships Festival” going on all weekend.

Tall Ships Festival moving from Cleveland to Fairport Harbor (photos) https://t.co/VOvdghZCml #throwbackThursday pic.twitter.com/LhPxZy1u15 — Tall Ships® Fairport (@fhtallships) December 8, 2016

You can check out all of the classic ships floating through the lake, and even enjoy artisan vendors and, of course, great food.

Friday – Sunday:

It is also a perfect weekend to refine your fine arts tastes. You can do this by heading down to the Cleveland Heights’ Cain Park Arts Festival, which is marking its 4oth anniversary.

Celebrating 40 years of fine arts and crafts @CainPark Arts Fest in Cleveland Heights with director @GeorgeKozmon https://t.co/qBw9fSEk6e — Sound of Applause (@soundofapplause) July 6, 2017

There will be over 150 artists showing off their masterpieces, from all sorts of disciplines. Also, with only $5 admission, you really can’t go wrong.

Friday:

Of course, there will ALWAYS be some great action going on at Euclid Beach live.

Tomorrow Friday July 7, 2017 at Euclid Beach Live in Euclid, Ohio. I'll be performing with and alongside Kinsman… https://t.co/nMLFvMETgw — Kinsman Dazz Band (@KDB_1978) July 7, 2017

TONIGHT Kinsman Dazz Band will be taking the stage on the shore. So if you love live music, and who doesn’t, then this is the place for you!

As always, you can see all the events going on on our events page.