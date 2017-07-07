Do You Want To Be In A Katy Perry Music Video? Here’s How!

July 7, 2017 6:11 AM By Paul Laux
Filed Under: katy perry

Katy Perry is looking for some dancers for her new music video “Swish Swish,” and you can be the star… as long as you have what it takes.

In an online contest, all you have to do is upload your best choreography to YouTube, Instagram, or Musica.ly with the hashtag #SwishSwishChallenge, and you’re in!

You can be serious about it:

Or well…not:

Then, Katy is going to select her “favorite” – though we don’t really know what that means – and this lucky person will be the star.

As long as you’re 13 or older, and get your work in by midnight on July 12th PT, you have a chance!

Katy Perry is no rookie when it comes to online viral contests.  Remember #BonAppetitChallenge?

Yea…

 

More here.

