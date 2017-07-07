Coldplay Perform with Shakira at Global Citizen Festival

By Robyn Collins

Coldplay and Shakira took the stage together to perform the former’s hits “A Sky Full of Stars” and “Yellow” yesterday (July 6) at the Global Citizen Festival in Hamburg, Germany. In addition, Pharrell Williams sang “Happy” and Ellie Goulding” performed “Burn and “Love me Like You Do.”

Related: Listen to Coldplay’s Spacey New Song ‘ALIENS’

The concert was organized to coincide with the 12th annual G20 summit. Global Citizen is “a non-profit social action platform for a global generation that aims to solve the world’s biggest challenges,” The community for change states, “we believe we can end extreme poverty because of the collective actions of Global Citizens across the world.”

Speakers at the event included Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, and Argentine president Mauricio Macri, whose country will host next year’s summit.

According to festival organizers, the event “achieved concrete commitments from leaders and advocates across the world towards some of the greatest global issues of our time, including the education deficit, global health security, gender equality and the refugee crisis.”