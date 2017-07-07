Cheesecake For A Cause Is The Best Thing

Cheesecake is good anytime. However, when it’s for a good cause, that’s even better!

If you didn’t know, July 30th is national cheesecake day, and so the cheesecake factory is celebrating by offering a funfetti cheesecake which includes layers of vanilla cake with sprinkles, and strawberry, chocolate and vanilla mousse, with cream cheese frosting to top it off.

The best part? They are going to donate 25 cents from each slice to the hunger relief organization Feeding America.

So dig it! When it’s for a good cause, there are no carbs in cheesecake.

