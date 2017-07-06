Why Are People Snorting Chocolate?

Need an energy buzz? We all do, but would you snort chocolate for it?

It’s called Coko Loko, and has a bunch of stuff in it that’ll give you a little pick me up.

Things that are usually found in energy drinks. Seems a little risky for an energy shot that can last as little as 30 minutes.

Doctors, obviously, aren’t too sure about it.

Regardless of the fact that you’re snorting chemicals, it’s probably not a good idea to jam anything solid up there – but that’s just an opinion.

If you’re really into that, you can find it here – a jar is just $20!

Please, just stick to coffee.