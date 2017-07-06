Why Are People Snorting Chocolate?

July 6, 2017 6:32 AM By Paul Laux
Filed Under: coko loko

Need an energy buzz? We all do, but would you snort chocolate for it?

It’s called Coko Loko, and has a bunch of stuff in it that’ll give you a little pick me up.

Things that are usually found in energy drinks. Seems a little risky for an energy shot that can last as little as 30 minutes.

Doctors, obviously, aren’t too sure about it.

Regardless of the fact that you’re snorting chemicals, it’s probably not a good idea to jam anything solid up there – but that’s just an opinion.

If you’re really into that, you can find it here – a jar is just $20!

Please, just stick to coffee.

More from Paul Laux
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

All Access Summer
July 13, 2017
Labor Of Love Run

Listen Live