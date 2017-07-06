United Removes Child From Seat For Standby Passenger

United is back in the news, and its because they – yet again – removed someone from their seat for another passenger. This time, it was a child.

Shirley Yamauchi and her toddler were headed from Houston to Boston, in two seats, both of which were purchased by Yamauchi.

However, before the plane was done boarding, a man appeared with the same seat as her toddler. The airline had re-sold her son’s seat for just $75 and asked the mother to remove him.

United Airlines Makes Mom Hold Toddler Entire Flight https://t.co/eeuRYWlHeW — BobRadmore (@BOBRADMORE) July 6, 2017

“It was very shocking. I was confused. I told him, I bought both of these seats. The flight attendant came by, shrugs and says ‘flights full’,” Yamauchi said.

Not wanting to cause an issue, as has happened recently, the toddler had to sit in her lap the entire flight, which breaks several safety regulations.

When United finally was reached, they released the following statement:

“On a recent flight from Houston to Boston, we inaccurately scanned the boarding pass of Ms. Yamauchi’s son. As a result, her son’s seat appeared to be not checked in and staff released his seat to another customer and Ms. Yamauchi held her son for the flight. We deeply apologize to Ms. Yamauchi and her son for this experience .We are refunding her son’s ticket and providing a travel voucher. We are also working with our gate staff to prevent this from happening again.”

It appears that as hard as they try, United just can’t stay out of the news.

