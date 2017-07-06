‘Siesta & Go’ Is The Nap Bar Of Our Dreams

If you’d rather catch up on sleep instead of spending a night at a bar, now you can do both at Siesta & Go in Madrid, Spain. It’s an actual bar where you can take naps and it sounds incredible.

Siesta and Go offers WiFi, coffee, newspapers, slippers and even nightshirts for nappers.

You can pay for sleep space by the minute or the hour, and the hour will cost you around $14 to $16.

Sleep-deprived folks can book a shared or private room, or walk in without a reservation to see if one of the 19 beds are available.

This place also rents out work spaces for those in need of a quiet place to get things done, and they also rent armchairs – perfect for reading in peace, because you know how hard that is to do at home with kids!

Don’t worry, they professionally clean Siesta & Go regularly, the bedding and clothing are washed after each use.

If you’re thinking this is silly and you can just sleep for free at home, try doing that with little ones around. Even if your partner watches them, you never get uninterrupted sleep like you could if you paid to nap here.

Plus after a rest at this bar, there’s no hangover!

Sign us up and take our money please! Would you pay for this?