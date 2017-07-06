Here’s Where You Can Celebrate National Fried Chicken Day In Cleveland

Happy #NationalFriedChickenDay!

If you were waiting for an excuse to grab takeout… here is that excuse. There are plenty of places in our fair city to celebrate this delicious holiday.

According to a post on News 5’s website, here’s the spots to hit up:

V’s Gourmet Chicken

Fried chicken with gourmet breading options? Count us in! At V’s Gourmet, fried chicken comes in a variety of flavors. Diners can choose from seven different breading options, including western, mild and Cajun breading on their fried bird. Craving that chicken after your visit to V’s? The restaurant sells its gourmet breadings in five pound containers.

Where: 15418 Lakeshore Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44110

Mr. Wonderful’s Chicken & Waffles

Mr. Wonderful is making wonderful chicken meals for Cleveland residents. Fluffy waffles and fried chicken with a ‘Sweet Jesus’ glaze has earned the restaurant high marks amongst fans of fried chicken. Diners can come to Mr. Wonderful’s with any size appetite. Meals range from one waffle and three wings, to three waffles and nearly the whole bird.

Where: 5354 Lee Road, Maple Heights, OH 44137

Soho Chicken + Whiskey

With a chicken pickin’ menu that features mild and hot fried chicken, Soho Chicken + Whiskey has been named one of the ‘Best Southern restaurants outside the South’. The restaurant has a chicken dinner menu that is always available, but on Wednesday nights fried chicken lovers are treated to an ‘A La Carte Chicken + Fixin’s’ menu that allows you to pick your pieces and your sides.

Where: 1889 W 25th Street, Cleveland, OH 44113

Hot Sauce Williams

With fried chicken that is battered and not breaded, Hot Sauce Williams has a chicken menu that leaves Clevelanders raving. The locally-owned restaurant made news in 2007 and 2010, when food shows ‘No Reservations’ and ‘Man vs. Food’ visited the establishment. While locals love the chicken, this place is famous for its Polish Boy.

Where: 7815 Carnegie Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44103

The Greenhouse Tavern

While it may not be a staple of the restaurant’s menu, the ‘Gribenes Con Farfalle’ at Greenhouse Tavern gets high ratings. Fried chicken skin with bitter celery, celariac cream and rittman apple, diners rave about the meal. The Tavern also has crispy chicken wings on its ‘Bigger Bites’ menu, featuring roasted jalapeno, lemon juice and garlic.

Where: 2038 E 4th St, Cleveland, OH 44115

Grab a bib and enjoy!