Cleveland is a city of brotherhood, and we all watch out for one another. That even comes into play with the managers of our teams, like Terry Francona.

Recently, Francona has had some health issues that have required him to be hospitalized, leaving most of us in the dark. However, Cleveland has pulled together, and we are all sending him our best.

When things don't go well, the players will follow your lead. You have to be consistent & upbeat, which takes some work sometimes. #Francona — Travel Blog (@life1happiness) July 3, 2017

Best wishes to Terry Francona on a healthy recovery. Baseball comes second. — Anthony DiPiero (@AnthonyDiPiero7) July 5, 2017

I'm worried about Terry Francona. Please get better soon. 😥😞 — Cory O'Connor (@CoryO24) July 4, 2017

Though some are trying to keep it light-hearted.

Is Terry Francona on secret paternity leave? pic.twitter.com/yOEzlWuQ5v — Bryan (@NachoHelmet) July 5, 2017

Terry Francona will return tomorrow. Also: Francona "wanted to express" drs. "have not yet ruled out an allergy to Bench Coach Brad Mills." — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) June 27, 2017

Get well soon, Tito!