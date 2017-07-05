Would You Pass The U.S. Citizenship Test?

For those wanting to gain citizenship to the U.S., there is a test that you have to take, and it’s not as easy and you’d think. It takes a lot of studying, and tremendous knowledge of the country and government. So would you pass?

Some of the questions include:

What is the supreme law of the land?

What does the Constitution do?

What are the first 3 words of the Constitution?

How many amendments does the Constitution have?

What is the “rule of law?”

Who makes Federal Laws?

Fiancé practice taking the US citizenship test: "If it wasn't for Hamilton, I wouldn't be very good at this." — Ashley Spencer (@AshleyySpencer) June 17, 2017

This is only a portion of the exam. Wanna try? You can here!

Read more here.