Would You Pass The U.S. Citizenship Test?

July 5, 2017 6:47 AM By Paul Laux
Filed Under: citizenship test

For those wanting to gain citizenship to the U.S., there is a test that you have to take, and it’s not as easy and you’d think.  It takes a lot of studying, and tremendous knowledge of the country and government.  So would you pass?

Some of the questions include:

What is the supreme law of the land?

What does the Constitution do?

What are the first 3 words of the Constitution?

How many amendments does the Constitution have?

What is the “rule of law?”

Who makes Federal Laws?

This is only a portion of the exam.  Wanna try?  You can here!

Read more here.

More from Paul Laux
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Pledge For Pets
All Access Summer
July 13, 2017

Listen Live