It’s only July, but it’s time to announce the top baby names of 2017. Do you know any of the names on the list?

Top Ten Boys Names For 2017 so far

Asher Atticus Jack Ezra Theodore Milo Jasper Oliver Silas Wyatt

Top Ten Girls Names For 2017 so far

Olivia Amelia Charlotte Isla Isabella Ava Aurora Evelyn Penelope Eleanor

"#Covfefe " makes the list of top baby names in 2017 — Christian Berni (@Grimshanks) May 31, 2017

The above tweet is false, but how great would that be?

