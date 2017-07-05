Lady Gaga Supports Ed Sheeran after He Quits Twitter

Lady Gaga has Ed Sheeran’s back.

Mother Monster expressed support for Sheeran after the singer revealed he’s stopped using Twitter due to online bullies.

“I’ve actually come off Twitter completely, Sheeran told The Sun. “I can’t read it. I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things. Twitter’s a platform for that. One comment ruins your day. But that’s why I’ve come off it. The head-f— for me has been trying to work out why people dislike me so much.”

“What an incredible talented artist I LOVE ED,” Gaga wrote in an Instagram post. “@teddysphotos deserves all our love and respect like all humans do. I wish all people on the internet would be positive and loving and a part of creating an online community that is kind and empowering, not hateful and mean. No reason to tear down an artist simply because they are on top. Work harder to be kinder everybody. That should be your first duty to humanity.”