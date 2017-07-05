Ed Sheeran Is Calling It Quits

July 5, 2017 5:59 AM By Paul Laux
Filed Under: Ed Sheeran

After a lot of thought, Ed Sheeran is calling it quits…on Twitter that is.

Don’t worry, he will still be on the road and making hits, but as for his Twitter presence, those days seem to be over – and you can thank all of the online trolls for that.

According to Sheeran, all of the online bashing just kind of “ruins his day,” and he is over it.

“I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things. Twitter’s a platform for that,” he says. “One comment ruins your day. But that’s why I’ve come off it.” He adds, “The head-f*** for me has been trying to work out why people dislike me so much.”

Sheeran got REALLY bashed after Gaga fans thought he put her down, even though that wasn’t his intention.  Thankfully, Gaga herself came to the rescue to explain the situation.

You can read the whole story here.

