After a lot of thought, Ed Sheeran is calling it quits…on Twitter that is.

Don’t worry, he will still be on the road and making hits, but as for his Twitter presence, those days seem to be over – and you can thank all of the online trolls for that.

According to Sheeran, all of the online bashing just kind of “ruins his day,” and he is over it.

Sorry to hear @edsheeran has quit Twitter – an inspiration to anybody – unlike some of those trolling him #bullying — Borrowed Times (@borrowedtimes62) July 5, 2017

“I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things. Twitter’s a platform for that,” he says. “One comment ruins your day. But that’s why I’ve come off it.” He adds, “The head-f*** for me has been trying to work out why people dislike me so much.”

so sad that @edsheeran had 2 quit twitter bcos of trolls. I love Ed so much. ugh! people doesn't know how 2 b nice anymore #SheeriosLoveEd 😖 — vine (@divinenna) July 5, 2017

Sheeran got REALLY bashed after Gaga fans thought he put her down, even though that wasn’t his intention. Thankfully, Gaga herself came to the rescue to explain the situation.

What an incredible talented artist I LOVE ED @teddysphotos deserves all our love and respect like all humans do. I wish all people on the internet would be positive and loving and apart of creating an online community that is kind and empowering, not hateful and mean. No reason to tear down an artist simply because they are on top. Work harder to be kinder everybody. That should be your first duty to humanity. A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Jul 4, 2017 at 12:15pm PDT

