Celine Dion Posed Naked For ‘Vogue’

Celine Dion has taken it all off for ‘Vogue’ magazine.

The magazine shared a picture of a nude Celine on their Instagram page, although all her naughty bits are strategically covered by her arms and legs.

“Here’s a little naked fact to ponder while Celine Dion changes looks between shows,” the mag writes next to the picture. “For the past five years, she has worn haute couture near exclusively for her own performances.”

The lengthy post goes on to discuss the singer’s extensive wardrobe: