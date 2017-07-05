Another Ohio School Bans Tobacco On Campus, Is It Your Alma Mater?

Recently, a slew of schools have gone tobacco free. So far these campuses include Ashland, BGSU, Akron, Kent, Ohio University, Cincinnati, Toledo, and a whole bunch more. You can see the whole list here.
Now, there is ANOTHER school going tobacco free, that school being Wright State University.
The school has considered the move for a while now, but has finally made it official.
So far, response to the move has come with mixed response, but the school still considers it a good move.
Not a bad idea for a school that loves promoting a healthy lifestyle.
More here.