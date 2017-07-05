Another Ohio School Bans Tobacco On Campus, Is It Your Alma Mater?

Recently, a slew of schools have gone tobacco free. So far these campuses include Ashland, BGSU, Akron, Kent, Ohio University, Cincinnati, Toledo, and a whole bunch more. You can see the whole list here.

Now, there is ANOTHER school going tobacco free, that school being Wright State University.

Proud to be tobacco free! As of July 1, Wright State is now a tobacco-free campus. View the policy: https://t.co/VZdEHHywrl pic.twitter.com/ZdPNPXp3lq — Wright State Univ. (@wrightstate) July 1, 2017

The school has considered the move for a while now, but has finally made it official.

So far, response to the move has come with mixed response, but the school still considers it a good move.

Should colleges go tobacco free? @wrightstate latest school to ban tobacco. https://t.co/9X8NJVaRBk — Max Filby (@MaxFilby) July 3, 2017

Not a bad idea for a school that loves promoting a healthy lifestyle.

