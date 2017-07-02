13 Times Ed Sheeran Went All Foodie

Sheeran isn't secret about his love for food. July 2, 2017 10:00 AM
Filed Under: Ed Sheeran

By Abby Hassler

It’s no big secret, Ed Sheeran is passionate about food.

The “Shape of You” singer might be busy on his world tour to promote his latest hit album ÷ (pronounced divide), but this hasn’t slowed down his fantastic food posts and witty commentary.

From his undying affection for ketchup to hilarious food puns, we present 13 of Ed’s best food posts.

It’s not easy being Ginger.

Even my fortune cookie is mocking me

Ketchup is very important. 

There's only one

Didn't have ketchup so used ketchup flavoured crisps and YEP

But don’t make it spicy. 

No. No no no no no.

Tacos and pizza are definitely food groups.

Here's a picture of me with a taco and another margarita #mexico #believe #achieve #wot

Thanks tori.

Homeslice

As are fried foods, which also pair well with beer.

Spent my birthday in Austria with beer and fried stuff, yep yep yep

Not that he can’t cook himself, should he so desire. 

Cookin refried beayunz I am

And of course desert is important too.

I should slag off chocolate more, everyone's giving me so much today and I love it, thank you x

It was Lindsay's birthday so we pied her, she pied me back

Even the occcasional creepy cake that looks like your head…

Bite my nose to spite my face/cake (it's a cake by the way, I ate my own nose)

Goals.

 

