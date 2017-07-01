Top 20 Cleveland Countdown July 1, 2017

1. Something Just Like This-Chainsmokers and Coldplay

2. Stay-Zedd f/Alessia Cara

3. Believer-Imagine Dragons

4. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back-Shawn Mendes

5. I’m The One-DJ Khaled f/Justin Bieber

6. Castle on the Hill-Ed Sheeran

7. It Ain’t Me-KYGO f/Selena Gomez

8. Issues-Julia Michaels

9. Slow Hands-Niall Horan

10. Despacito-Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee f/ Justin Bieber

11. Sign of the Times-Harry Styles

12. Wish I Knew You-The Revivalists

13. Body Like A Back Road-Sam Hunt

14. Shape of You-Ed Sheeran

15. Say You Won’t Let Go-James Arthur

16. Attention-Charlie Puth

17. Take It All Back-Judah & The Lion

18. Malibu-Miley Cyrus

19. The Cure-Lady Gaga

20. Now or Never-Halsey

