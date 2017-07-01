Top 20 Cleveland Countdown July 1, 2017

1. Something Just Like This-Chainsmokers and Coldplay
2. Stay-Zedd f/Alessia Cara
3. Believer-Imagine Dragons
4. There’s Nothing Holding Me Back-Shawn Mendes
5. I’m The One-DJ Khaled f/Justin Bieber
6. Castle on the Hill-Ed Sheeran
7. It Ain’t Me-KYGO f/Selena Gomez
8. Issues-Julia Michaels
9. Slow Hands-Niall Horan
10. Despacito-Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee f/ Justin Bieber
11. Sign of the Times-Harry Styles
12. Wish I Knew You-The Revivalists
13. Body Like A Back Road-Sam Hunt
14. Shape of You-Ed Sheeran
15. Say You Won’t Let Go-James Arthur
16. Attention-Charlie Puth
17. Take It All Back-Judah & The Lion
18. Malibu-Miley Cyrus
19. The Cure-Lady Gaga
20. Now or Never-Halsey
