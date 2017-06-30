Ariel Winter Did Not Take A Sexy Selfie Class

June 30, 2017 5:52 AM By Paul Laux
Filed Under: ariel winter, selfie

Ariel Winter is a well-known celebrity who takes a lot of selfies.

However, she did not take a “sexy selfie” class like has been rumored recently.

#tbt

A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on

After the National Enquirer wrote about how she took a “sexy selfie” class, which was apparently all online, to help her step up her game – the actress’ rep said the whole thing was “eye roll worthy.”

Happy Pride to the entire LGBTQ+ community ❤️💛💚💙💜💖 #spreadlove #pride

A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on

Regardless, it leads to the question on if you actually would take a sexy selfie class.

Who knows, you might just end up being famous and get to publish an entire book of them.

How strong is your selfie game?

July 13, 2017

