Here’s How Much Your July 4th Cookout Should Cost You

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, a typical July 4th cookout for 10 people should only set you back $55.70 or about $5.57 per person

The amount is based on 97 volunteer shoppers in 25 states checking retail prices at their local grocery store to determine the overall costs.

According to the report, that cost will get you:

-8 hot dogs and buns

-8 quarter-pound hamburgers and buns with cheese slices

-4 pounds of pork spare ribs

-ketchup and mustard

-3 pounds of Deli potato salad

-28-ounces of baked beans

-15 ounces of corn chips

-2 quarts of lemonade

-2 quarts of chocolate milk

-4 pounds of watermelon for dessert

Do you think you’d really be able to spend less than $56 on a cookout for 10? How much do you really think it would set you back?