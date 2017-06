For those that don’t know, Jeff’s dad, Tim Kurkjian, is as baseball analyst on ESPN.

ESPN supports the V Foundation for Cancer Research in memory of legendary basketball coach Jimmy V.

Last night on Baseball Tonight, Jeff’s dad talked about the original Jeff Kurkjian, Jeff’s grandfather.

Jeff “Pop” Kurkjian was a three time cancer survivor before passing away in 2003.

Needless to say, there wasn’t a dry eye in the Kurkjian house.

Watch the emotional tributeĀ here.