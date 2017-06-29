What Two Judges Are Joining Idol?

June 29, 2017 6:39 AM By Paul Laux
Filed Under: American Idol

Idol is back! (already) Over the past few seasons, the judges  have been a rotating cast of music stars and producers, so it’s always a big deal when they are announced.

Recently, Katy Perry was announced as a judge on the show – and how who else?

Lionel Richie and Nikki Sixx!

At least, rumor has it that they will be the next judges, nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

Lionel has apparently negotiated a deal between 3 and 5 million.  No deal has been announced for Nikki Sixx right now.  Regardless, their salaries will be way lower than the pop star at the table, Katy Perry, who will be pulling in $25 million for the gig.

Ryan Seacrest isn’t even making that much, as he sits between $10-15 million.

More here.

More from Paul Laux
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Pledge For Pets
All Access Summer
July 13, 2017

Listen Live