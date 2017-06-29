What Two Judges Are Joining Idol?

Idol is back! (already) Over the past few seasons, the judges have been a rotating cast of music stars and producers, so it’s always a big deal when they are announced.

Recently, Katy Perry was announced as a judge on the show – and how who else?

Lionel Richie and Nikki Sixx!

Lionel Richie's Judge Talks with 'American Idol' Progressing https://t.co/Ag66kzZmUY — TMZ (@TMZ) June 25, 2017

At least, rumor has it that they will be the next judges, nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

Lionel has apparently negotiated a deal between 3 and 5 million. No deal has been announced for Nikki Sixx right now. Regardless, their salaries will be way lower than the pop star at the table, Katy Perry, who will be pulling in $25 million for the gig.

Ryan Seacrest isn’t even making that much, as he sits between $10-15 million.

Ryan Seacrest Secret 'American Idol' Meeting, Lionel Richie and Nikki Sixx Targeted Judges https://t.co/rWqGGRCKiR — TMZ (@TMZ) June 28, 2017

More here.