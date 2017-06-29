What Two Judges Are Joining Idol?

Idol is back! (already) Over the past few seasons, the judges have been a rotating cast of music stars and producers, so it’s always a big deal when they are announced.
Recently, Katy Perry was announced as a judge on the show – and how who else?
Lionel Richie and Nikki Sixx!
At least, rumor has it that they will be the next judges, nothing has been confirmed as of yet.
Lionel has apparently negotiated a deal between 3 and 5 million. No deal has been announced for Nikki Sixx right now. Regardless, their salaries will be way lower than the pop star at the table, Katy Perry, who will be pulling in $25 million for the gig.
Ryan Seacrest isn’t even making that much, as he sits between $10-15 million.
