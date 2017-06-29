Mockumentary On Local Walmart Goes Viral

For those who have been to the Walmart in Steelyard Commons, it’s no surprise that in 2015, it was named the “Worst Walmart In America,” which you can see here.

🤣🤣 I visited this Walmart once, late at night, the only thing I couldn't honestly say that's scarier than my ex. https://t.co/6eIXXjN1Ko — Stephen Siemen (@Scuba_Steve26) June 29, 2017

Around Cleveland, it has become almost infamous for its dirty aisles, endless fights, and constant problems – but someone has decided to take that fame viral.

i am in steelyard walmart on a saturday. prayers welcome — Lori 😈 (@followthatband) June 10, 2017

In a Mockumentary posted online called “Worst Walmart In America,” the video makes fun of its reputation, and takes it to the extreme, even with fake interviews of employees.

It is going viral around Cleveland, and if you have ever been in the store, you’ll get it immediately.