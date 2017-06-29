Here’s A List Of Things That Go On Sale In July

Looking to save big while you shop the summer sales?

Here are the items you can save big on starting in July:

Air conditioners – If you somehow manage to sweat your way through June without an AC unit, you’ll find sweet savings on them in July. Air conditioners are usually 10-20% off in July, so you can cool off and save some, too.

Camcorders – Before big brands like Sony and Panasonic release their new models in the fall, prices drop on last year’s camcorders as early as July.

Camping gear – Save on sleeping bags, tents, and coolers during peak camping season this summer. Retailers want to clear out stock and your best chance at a great deal is at the end of the month when the season starts winding down.

Last-minute Fourth of July travel – We all know planning ahead is how you get the best travel deals, but sometimes there are sweet savings for those who wait. For the best offers, subscribe to a travel promo e-newsletter like The Flight Deal.

Paint – Everyone wants to tackle their DIY home projects during the summer, so you can snag discounts on paint, usually about 10-15% off at stores like Lowe’s.

Puffer coats – No one even wants to think about winter coats when it’s 90 degrees outside, and that’s why you can score amazing deals at major retailers, like 30-50% off.

Swimsuits – You may not have even put yours on yet this year, but stores start discounting bathing suits as early as July because they’re making room for fall merchandise already.

What sale do you look forward to every year?