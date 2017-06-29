Cedar Point Celebrates July 4th Weekend With Light Up the Point

Cedar Point’s Light Up the Point celebration kicks off Saturday, July 1 and continues through July 4th with a multitude of special events, meal deals, free admission for members of the military and a spectacular fireworks display on the Cedar Point Beach. In addition, the park is open until midnight all weekend, giving guests more time for rides, shows and thrills.

The highlight of the holiday weekend will be Cedar Point’s fireworks on Tuesday, July 4. Launched into the night sky from the mile-long Cedar Point Beach at 10:30 p.m., the fireworks display will be choreographed to a patriotic soundtrack. For a nominal fee, limited VIP seating will be available on the beach. VIP seats include an all-you-can-eat meal, 3-D glasses for an enhanced fireworks experience and a glow souvenir. VIP seating is not available at the park and must be purchased online.

As a special thanks to our active, retired and honorably-discharged members of the military, the park is offering them free admission to Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark all weekend. Guests can redeem these free admission tickets at park admission windows and must present photo ID, along with a valid form of military ID (Active Duty ID, Retired Personnel ID, VA ID or a copy of DD-214 discharge papers).

All weekend, guests can register at 12:30 p.m. for a chance to compete in a pie-eating contest near the Extreme Sports Stadium. The variety of prizes include a pair of Regular Cedar Point Season Passes, a Cedar Point Shores souvenir bag, park admission tickets and more. The contest will begin daily at 1:30 p.m.

On Saturday, July 1, the iconic Clydesdales will make a special appearance at the park near the Extreme Sports Stadium from 2 – 4 p.m. and will make several trips around the Main Midway.

In the Lakeside Pavilion near WindSeeker, the Red, White & Boogie celebration takes over nightly from 5 – 9 p.m. Guests can enjoy a dance party with a live DJ, a meet and greet with the PEANUTS™ friends, face painting, a balloon artist, special photo opportunities, including a massive inflatable eagle and more.

Red, White & Boogie also features an all-you-can-eat, buffet-style meal available all weekend that includes fountain soft drinks with a cash bar available.

Guests looking to save on admission can take advantage of a special Light Up the Point 4-pack, available online only. It includes Cedar Point admission tickets for $39.99 each when four or more are purchased. Additional admission combo tickets are available for the VIP seating area and the Red, White & Boogie cookout. To purchase, or to find additional information, guests can visit cedarpoint.com/events.