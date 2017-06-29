5 Times Bruno Mars Won Throwback Thursday

The singer has shared some great childhood photos that prove he's had swagger from a young age. June 29, 2017 10:00 AM
Bruno Mars social media skills are on point, especially when it comes to throwing it back on Thursday, or going way back on Wednesday.

The singer has shared some pretty adorable shots of himself as a young man, previewing the serious swagger he would one day exude as one of music’s most popular artists.

Check out five of Bruno’s best throwback shots below.

Bruno is approximately four years old in this shot, but he’s already got the press photo look down pat.

When you're too impatient for Throwback Thursday so you fully embrace Way Back Wednesday . #1989

As a young man, Mars performed as an Elvis impersonator. 

😂

Peace.

Been trill

Playing an early gig with Jeff Bhasker (the two worked together on Mark Ronson’s “Uptown Funk”).

This one actually comes courtesy of Bruno’s sister Jamie, but it was too good not to include. 

🌟 #DreamsComeTrue if you #Believe #NeverGiveUp and #Practice

