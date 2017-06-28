All The Information You Need To Know For Saturday’s U2 Show In Cleveland

This Saturday, July 1st, U2 is coming to FirstEnergy Stadium! Bono, Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. are sure to put on a great show.

One of our favorite bands, OneRepublic, will be opening for them. Cleveland is also U2’s last stop in the U.S. for a few months, as they’ll be heading off to Europe for their second leg of the tour after their stop in northeast Ohio.

Here’s some of the MUST-KNOW facts for Saturday.

When: 7:30 p.m. July 1

Where: FirstEnergy Stadium, Alfred Lerner Way, Cleveland

Tickets: SOLD OUT!

Setlist: The band is guaranteed to play their ‘Joshua Tree’ album in full. Here’s some setlists from past shows, to know what to expect.

You can also visit u2gigs.com for a comprehensive look.

What you can bring in: Because the concert is at an NFL Stadium, standard NFL stadium bag rules apply.

Click here to view the NFL Bag Policy. Visit www.NFL.com/allclear for more information.

Directions and Parking:

Address:

100 Alfred Lerner Way

Cleveland, OH 44114

Turn-By-Turn Directions:

Click Here for Google Maps

Traffic Info:

Click Here for up to date traffic information from ODOT

Due to limited parking, the stadium encourages guests to use the RTA when coming to the stadium. For more information call 216-621-9500 or visit www.riderta.com.

Pre-parties: The warehouse district bars are throwing a party on West 6th St.! There will be DJs, a live band, drink specials, and plenty of activities for all ages.

Head to West Sixth before the game for all the fun. Star 102’s Tim Richards will also be at the Barley House from 3-5 pm.

Check their Facebook event for more details.