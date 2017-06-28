‘Tremors’ Is Getting A TV Reboot, Kevin Bacon To Return

The cult horror flick Tremors is getting a TV reboot with original star Kevin Bacon on board.

Syfy has already ordered a pilot for the series, with Bacon reprising his role as Valentine McKee and serving as an executive producer.

The series will be a sequel, taking place 25 years after the 1990 movie about an invasion of killer worms (called “Graboids”) that invade a Nevada desert town. The worms are back, and it’s up to an aged, alcoholic Valentine McKee to again save humanity.

“This is the only character I’ve played that I’ve ever thought about revisiting,” Bacon said in a statement.

“I just got to thinking, ‘Where would this guy end up after 25 years?’ We hope to create a show that will be fun and scary for fans of the movie and folks that have yet to discover it. Let’s kick some Graboid ass!”

Remember this? Here’s the official trailer for the 1990 movie: