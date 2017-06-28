Pregnant Serena Williams Poses Nude On Cover Of ‘Vanity Fair’

June 28, 2017 11:21 AM By Aly Tanner
Filed Under: Serena Williams, vanity fair

Serena Williams recently went nude for the August issue of Vanity Fair.

The pregnant 35-year-old tennis pro stripped down for famed photographer Annie Leibovitz after announcing she’s expecting her first child with fiancé Alexis Ohanian.

“Must read article,” she captioned a photo of the magazine cover on Instagram.

Williams was “a little more than six months pregnant” when she spoke to the magazine about her relationship with Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit, and her impending motherhood.

“If you would have told me last year in October or November that I would have a baby, not be pregnant but have a baby, I would have thought you were the biggest liar in the world,” the star said. “I don’t know what to do with a baby.  I have nothing … I’ve done absolutely nothing for the baby room.”

