Pregnant Serena Williams Poses Nude On Cover Of ‘Vanity Fair’

Serena Williams recently went nude for the August issue of Vanity Fair.

The pregnant 35-year-old tennis pro stripped down for famed photographer Annie Leibovitz after announcing she’s expecting her first child with fiancé Alexis Ohanian.

Check out my Vanity Fair Cover. Question- what do u guys think boy or girl? I'm waiting to find out but would love to hear your thoughts. pic.twitter.com/Nnq4VKCu8N — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) June 27, 2017

“Must read article,” she captioned a photo of the magazine cover on Instagram.

Williams was “a little more than six months pregnant” when she spoke to the magazine about her relationship with Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit, and her impending motherhood.

“If you would have told me last year in October or November that I would have a baby, not be pregnant but have a baby, I would have thought you were the biggest liar in the world,” the star said. “I don’t know what to do with a baby. I have nothing … I’ve done absolutely nothing for the baby room.”

