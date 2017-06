Do you have $185? Good! Guess what you can get – a paperclip.

With its size, it calculates to about 13 per sq centimeter. It’s supposed to hold your money, but you’re going to have to spend all of it on the clip itself.

Prada Paperclip for 185$. I bet it can hold a lot of paper pic.twitter.com/CzBRYUo5aK — SharadKandoi (@Sharadkandoi) June 23, 2017

The only real good thing about this clip come from the reviews: “$185 for a paperclip? This thing better be able to hold my life together.”

Prada sells a paper clip for 185 USD supposedly for holding your money. Shame that after puchasing it I wouldn't have any#PradaPaperclip — Karolina Sykorova (@karoli_sy) June 28, 2017

Prada is selling a paperclip for $185 lol does it have the ability to save my failing grades?? 😂😂😂😂 — mikang (@mkyotsuzumi) June 28, 2017

I saw the #PradaPaperclip story and this is all I could think of… pic.twitter.com/3ltmGVH9xj — Just-in-Time (@JustinLeveque) June 24, 2017

They aren’t the only ones jumping into the business of highly overpriced junk, remember the $85 leather-wrapped rock?

What a time to be alive…. Nordstrom's $85 leather-wrapped rock pic.twitter.com/HU6goSHJkU — Portola Sky (@PortolaSky) May 15, 2017

