Massive Baby Food Recall You Need To Know About

If you feed your baby with Overhill Farms baby food, there is an important recall you need to know about right now.

The company is recalling over 50,000 lbs of their Yummy Spoonfuls chicken carrot bites, chicken sweet potato bites and several other varieties because it may have been contaminated with bone fragments.

#RECALL ALERT | Overhill Farms recall baby food with potential bone fragments https://t.co/mf0wNeeurr pic.twitter.com/NKVbpPuwu9 — 10News WTSP (@10NewsWTSP) June 26, 2017

Currently, there have been no issues, but they are taking a precautionary measure just in case.

If you have any of this food through the dates Aug. 30, 2016, Feb. 1, 2017, Feb. 9, 2017 and April 25, 2017, the recall applies to you!

Check out all of the information here.