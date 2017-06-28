Massive Baby Food Recall You Need To Know About

June 28, 2017 6:26 AM By Paul Laux
Filed Under: baby food, food recall

If you feed your baby with Overhill Farms baby food, there is an important recall you need to know about right now.

The company is recalling over 50,000 lbs of their Yummy Spoonfuls chicken carrot bites, chicken sweet potato  bites and several other varieties because it may have been contaminated with bone fragments.

Currently, there have been no issues, but they are taking a precautionary measure just in case.

If you have any of this food through the dates Aug. 30, 2016, Feb. 1, 2017, Feb. 9, 2017 and April 25, 2017, the recall applies to you!

Check out all of the information here.

