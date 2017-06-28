Here Are The Best Places In Northeast Ohio For Fireworks

With July 4th just around the corner, don’t forget to plan for the big event, the fireworks! There are plenty of places to check them out, but here are the best places in Northeast Ohio:
AKRON
July 4: 9:45 p.m.
Lock 3 — 200 S. Main St.
BAY VILLAGE
July 4: 9:45 p.m.
Bays Days at Cahoon Park.
BEREA
July 4 at 10 p.m.
During Grindstone Festival at Coe Lake
BROOK PARK
July 9 at 10 p.m. during the Home Days
BRUNSWICK
July 1 at 10:30 p.m.
Brunswick High School campus
CLEVELAND
July 4: At dusk
Viewing areas: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Boardwalk; Music Box Supper Club; Shooters on the Water; Superior Viaduct; Wendy Park; Whiskey Island; Flats East Bank Boardwalk; Settlers Landing; Voinovich Bicentennial Park; Edgewater Beach; Kirtland Park.
EASTLAKE/WICKLIFFE/WILLOWICK
July 4: 10 p.m.
Classic Park Stadium (gates open at 7:30 p.m.)
FAIRPORT HARBOR
July 4th: At dusk
Fairport Harbor Lakefront Park Beach
FAIRVIEW PARK
Saturday, July 8: At dusk (Rain date: July 9 at dusk)
Bohlken Park, 3885 West 210 Street.
LAKESIDE
July 4: At 9:45 p.m. (Rain date: July 5)
Viewing areas from dock and lakefront.
LAKEWOOD
July 4: At 9:45 p.m.
Lakewood Park
MENTOR
July 4: 9:50 p.m.
Civic Center Park, 8500 Civic Center Blvd.
SOLON
July 4: At dusk
Solon Community Park, 6679 SOM Center Road.
STRONGSVILLE
July 4: 10 p.m.
Foltz Parkway Athletic Fields
WESTLAKE
July 4: At dusk
Clague Park, at Clague and Hilliard roads.
