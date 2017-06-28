Here Are The Best Places In Northeast Ohio For Fireworks

With July 4th just around the corner, don’t forget to plan for the big event, the fireworks! There are plenty of places to check them out, but here are the best places in Northeast Ohio:

AKRON

July 4: 9:45 p.m.

Lock 3 — 200 S. Main St.

BAY VILLAGE

July 4: 9:45 p.m.

Bays Days at Cahoon Park.

BEREA

July 4 at 10 p.m.

During Grindstone Festival at Coe Lake

BROOK PARK

July 9 at 10 p.m. during the Home Days

BRUNSWICK

July 1 at 10:30 p.m.

Brunswick High School campus

CLEVELAND

July 4: At dusk

Viewing areas: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Boardwalk; Music Box Supper Club; Shooters on the Water; Superior Viaduct; Wendy Park; Whiskey Island; Flats East Bank Boardwalk; Settlers Landing; Voinovich Bicentennial Park; Edgewater Beach; Kirtland Park.

EASTLAKE/WICKLIFFE/WILLOWICK

July 4: 10 p.m.

Classic Park Stadium (gates open at 7:30 p.m.)

FAIRPORT HARBOR

July 4th: At dusk

Fairport Harbor Lakefront Park Beach

FAIRVIEW PARK

Saturday, July 8: At dusk (Rain date: July 9 at dusk)

Bohlken Park, 3885 West 210 Street.

LAKESIDE

July 4: At 9:45 p.m. (Rain date: July 5)

Viewing areas from dock and lakefront.

LAKEWOOD

July 4: At 9:45 p.m.

Lakewood Park

MENTOR

July 4: 9:50 p.m.

Civic Center Park, 8500 Civic Center Blvd.

SOLON

July 4: At dusk

Solon Community Park, 6679 SOM Center Road.

STRONGSVILLE

July 4: 10 p.m.

Foltz Parkway Athletic Fields

WESTLAKE

July 4: At dusk

Clague Park, at Clague and Hilliard roads.

