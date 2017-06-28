The GRAMMYs Set to Return to Staples Center in Los Angeles

By Abby Hassler

The Recording Academy announced today (June 28) that it has signed a four-year agreement with AEG for the Staples Center to host the GRAMMYs when the program returns to Los Angeles in 2019.

“We very much consider Staples Center our home and are grateful for the successful relationship we’ve cultivated throughout the years with AEG and the entire Staples Center team,” Recording Academy President/CEO Neil Portnow said. “We look forward to continuing this relationship and bringing the GRAMMYs back to the Entertainment Capital of the World.”

The program’s 60th anniversary will take place in New York City this January. This move will provide a unique celebration for the milestone year.

“We are thrilled that Staples Center will continue to be home to the GRAMMY Awards,” AEG President & CEO Dan Beckerman explained. “We have always enjoyed a strong relationship with the Recording Academy and have a tremendous amount of respect for Neil Portnow, who has always been a collaborative partner to AEG. We look forward to welcoming back the Grammys when they return to Los Angeles in 2019.”

CBS will continue to broadcast the show live on both coasts.