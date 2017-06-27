This Airline Offers “Neighbor-Free” Seating

Eithad Airways just launched a new “neighbor-free seating” option in economy class that allows travelers to pay a little extra money to keep the seat next to them free.

Interested customers place an online bid to keep anywhere from one to three seats next to them free, and depending on how full the flight is, they’ll be notified 32 hours before if their bid is accepted.

It’s not guaranteed that the bid will be accepted, and Eithad hasn’t revealed just how much it’ll cost to keep that seat open.

Do you think you’d be willing to pay extra money to keep the seat next to you on a flight free?

How much would it be worth to you?