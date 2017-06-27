ICYMI – it was announced this morning, that in order to make up for the sound problems at Train’s concert on Saturday at Blossom, they are going to put on a free concert tomorrow night, (6/28).

The concert is only open to folks who purchased lawn tickets for Saturday night’s concert, as the sound issues completely affected those seated in the grass.

Cleveland, playing a free show tomorrow night, 6/28, for paid lawn ticket holders who experienced sound issues the other night – please read pic.twitter.com/Wz5NsoARs7 — train (@train) June 27, 2017

This afternoon, Pat Monahan himself called up Aly at Q104 to explain, in his own words, the desire to make it right for Cleveland.

LISTEN BELOW to what he had to say: