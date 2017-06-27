Pat Monahan Called Aly To Talk About Train’s Free Concert – LISTEN

June 27, 2017 2:45 PM By Aly Tanner
Filed Under: Blossom, blossom music center, jacobs pavilion, Pat Monahan, Train

ICYMI – it was announced this morning, that in order to make up for the sound problems at Train’s concert on Saturday at Blossom, they are going to put on a free concert tomorrow night, (6/28).

The concert is only open to folks who purchased lawn tickets for Saturday night’s concert, as the sound issues completely affected those seated in the grass.

This afternoon, Pat Monahan himself called up Aly at Q104 to explain, in his own words, the desire to make it right for Cleveland.

LISTEN BELOW to what he had to say:

More from Aly Tanner
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

Pledge For Pets
All Access Summer
July 13, 2017

Listen Live